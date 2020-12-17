John Abraham's Birthday: Sonakshi Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Other Stars Cherish 'fun Memories'

Bollywood actor John Abraham ringed in his 49th birthday on December 17 and he received beautiful wishes from his co-actors, friends from the film fraternity. The actor is known for his love for fitness, bikes and iconic roles have left everlasting imprint on the hearts of his fans. Sonakshi Sinha, Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal were some of the stars who extended their wishes to the heartthrob on the special occasion.

Bollywood stars wish John Abraham

Sonakshi Sinha who featured alongside the actor in the film Force 2, took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture from the sets of the film. In the picture, the actress who is up to some kind of mischief can be seen throwing a stone at John while he seems to be engrossed in his mobile phone. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Johnny boy.” Followed by Sonakshi was Ekta Kapoor who shared a still of the actor from the film Shootout at Wadala where he played the role of a gangster Manya Surve. While wishing the fine actor, Ekta wrote, “Happy Birthday John Abraham.”

Read: John Abraham's Birthday: The Actor's Rare Pictures With Wife Priya Runchal

Read: Kajal Aggarwal Wishes John Abraham On His Birthday, Writes 'hope You Have A Good One'

Actor Vivek Oberoi looked back at his journey with John Abraham in the film like Kaal. He shared a still from the film where the two can be seen clinging on to a jeep while looking at the camera. While captioning the post, Vivek wrote, “Going forward and looking back…happy birthday John Abraham bro. May you have agreat year ahead. More power to you! Here’s a throwback picture of us from Kaal! Fun memories! Much more love always.

Going fwds and looking back.... happy bday @TheJohnAbraham bro! May you have a great year ahead! More power to you! Here’s a throwback picture of us from Kaal! Fun memories! Much love always! pic.twitter.com/rKGBGT87qa — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 17, 2020

Apart from the stars mentioned above, earlier in the day, John’s upcoming film, titled Mumbai Saga's co-star Kajal Agarwal shared an Instagram story wishing the star on his birthday. She posted a picture of herself and John from the sets of their upcoming film, alongside Prateik Babbar and Ronit Roy. The Magadheera actor wrote, "Happy Birthday John Abraham, Hope you have a super one". John can be seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and has completed his look with a mustache and beard while Kajal donned a blue saree with heavy gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham is set to appear in the movie Mumbai Saga and Attack where he plays the role of Ganpat Roy and Nikhil Sahay respectively. The actor will also be seen in the sequel of his 2018 film Satyameva Jayate where he will be reprising his role of Virendra Rathod. The actor will also be a part of movie Sardar & Grandson as well as Pathan in the year 2021.

Read: Loved John Abraham In 'Vicky Donor'? Here's A List Of Movies With Actor's Guest Appearance

Read: John Abraham Fans Gather Outside His Bandra Office To Celebrate Actor's Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.