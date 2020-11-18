John Abraham Consoles Himself Over 'post Workout Pain'; Says, 'I Am Smiling Inside'

On November 18, Bollywood actor John Abraham took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself. The actor posed for the camera with his eyes closed resting his head on his hand. On the other hand, the photo also gave a brief glimpse of John Abraham's biceps. The actor wrote a witty caption, which read, "I’m smiling inside :)". To conclude his caption he also added two hashtags, which were #postworkout and #goodpain. Scroll down to take a look at John Abraham's post-workout photo:

John's post-workout pain

Within a couple of hours, the picture-post of the 47-year-old actor managed to garner more than 150k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from John's 8.2M followers and fans on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments section with red-heart, laughing and fire emoticons. An Instagram user wrote, "Waw sir looking so handsome" while another asserted, "No pain no gain". On the other hand, a fan added, "I don’t see smile ... I see stress".

A peek into John Abraham's photos on Instagram

Though the Batla House actor is not an avid social media user, he keeps sharing updates on his upcoming projects. Apart from that, the media feed of his handle is flooded with numerous videos and photos, in which the actor has flaunted his fitness routine. Coming to the same, a few days back, he shared black-and-white pictures of himself where he was seen sweating it out in the gym. He wrote, "No rest for the weary. #riseandgrind #beastmode #gym #fitness". On the other hand, the Madras Cafe actor also takes care of his diet. In one such post, he was seen having a protein-rich breakfast as he was seen crushing eggs during breakfast.

What's next?

On the professional front, he was last seen in a multi-starrer comedy flick, Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. In October this year, he commenced the shoot of the sequel of his 2018's hit flick Satyamev Jayte. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the upcoming film will star him opposite Divya Khosla Kumar.

