John Abraham Flaunts Ripped Abs In Black & White Shirtless Picture Clicked 'post Pack Up'

John Abraham recently reposted a monochromatic picture from a photoshoot with Avinash Gowariker. The picture shows a shirtless John Abraham flaunting his chiselled body with his trademark dimpled smile. Avinash Gowariker’s original post captioned the picture saying, “less is more.” He followed it by saying that the picture evoked three emotions in him; admiration for the actor, feeling inspired by him and a little bit of jealousy on seeing him.

The photographer ended the caption by saying, “How the hell does he do that??!! with the hashtags '#postpackupshot', '#Tuesdayinspiration' and '#blackandwhite'. John Abraham in his signature minimalist style captioned his repost as “Thank you Avinash.” Most people who commented on the picture were seen using the fire emoji. Yet others used a string of heart eyes to express their awe at the sculpted perfection of the actor, as one comment read.

Also read: John Abraham On Voicing Opinion As A Celebrity: Can't Be Flag-bearers For Every Issue

A peek into John Abraham's Instagram

Also read: Satyameva Jayate 2 To RRR: Theatrical Release Dates Of Some Of Most Awaited Films Of 2021

Another recent post on John Abraham’s Instagram, saw the actor promoting his upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2. This post came on January 26, 2021, India’s Republic Day. John Abraham took the opportunity to wish the nation a Happy Republic Day on behalf of the cast and crew of the film.

The picture shows the actor wearing an all-white kurta pyjama with a white turban. He is also sporting a big and prominent moustache. A huge Indian flag is seen in his hand in what looks like him being mid-motion in swaying the flag. The caption of the post gives an insight into the patriotic nature of the film. It read, “TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN!”. The movie is set to hit the theatres on the festival of Eid this year which is scheduled to fall on May 14, 2021. Satyameva Jayate 2 is one among four of John Abraham’s movies scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

Also read: John Abraham To Play Villain In Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'?

Most of John Abraham’s photos on his Instagram are either promotions for his films or something related to his workout and body-building. In a recent post the actor reposted a picture of his forearms with his veins popping, this picture stands as an example of both the promotional nature of his content as it was in reference to Satyameva Jayate 2 as well as his bodybuilding expertise. Most of his followers have commented on his posts appreciating his zeal for body-building and maintaining his fit physique.

Also read: Vanessa Wallia Who Produced 'Romeo Akbar Walter' To Announce New Projects

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.