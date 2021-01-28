John Abraham On Voicing Opinion As A Celebrity: Can't Be Flag-bearers For Every Issue

Being a part of multiple patriotic films including Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House, it would be safe to say that John Abraham's love for the country reflects in his movies. On the occasion of Republic Day, John spoke about yet another release in the pipeline this year, i.e. Satyameva Jayate 2, in an interview with Hindustan Times. During his conversation about the film, the Pagalpanti actor also opened up about voicing one's opinion as a celebrity and stated that one can't be a flag-bearer for every issue.

Also Read | John Abraham To Play Villain In Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'?

John speaks about difficulties in expressing his opinion on issues as a celebrity

In his latest interaction with HT, John Abraham was asked whether, as a celebrity, he finds it difficult to voice his opinion on issues around the country. In his response, the Romeo Akbar Walter actor said that as a celebrity, one can express themselves as they have got a platform. However, he continued saying that one also must be prepared for the negativity, vitriol and toxicity that comes along with it.

He added that if one is well prepared to deal with it, they must voice their opinion. John also expressed stating there are some issues close to his heart as well. On the other hand, the National Film Award-winning actor mentioned that there is no point in him voicing his opinion on every issue across the country to portray that he is learned and knowledgeable.

Also Read | John Abraham Flaunts His Ripped Back To Reveal How He 'woke Up This Morning'; See Pic

Elaborating more about the same, John said he would rather voice his opinion on certain issues without spreading himself too thin because he knows there are others voicing their opinions on other issues. John also feels that one cannot be flag-bearers for every issue and netizens shouldn't assume that a celebrity needs to be one for every issue. The Force 2 actor concluding saying as long as everyone understands that celebrities are also limited like every other citizen, and aren't endowed with superpowers, it is all fine.

Also Read | Milind Soman Celebrates 72nd Republic Day By Running Barefoot Holding The National Flag

Meanwhile, on January 26, 2021, John Abraham announced the new release date of the second instalment of Satyameva Jayate. Sharing a picture of himself waving the Indian flag on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "TANN MANN DHANN, Se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021". Take a look:

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Wishes Fans On Republic Day With A Family Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.