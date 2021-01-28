Satyameva Jayate 2 To RRR: Theatrical Release Dates Of Some Of Most Awaited Films Of 2021

The list of the films that are set to hit the big screens in the year 2021 has been revealed by movie critic and Bollywood business analyst Taran Adarsh on his social media account. The list includes some of the biggest movies from Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey. Read along and take a look at the list here.

Prominent releases of the year 2021

Taran Adarsh has shared the release dates of the movies that will be releasing this year in theatres. The list includes outright Bollywood films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Jersey and the Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films like RRR and Pushpa.

In the first tweet, he shared the official release dates of the movies releasing from February 2021 to May 2021 in theatres. The list includes Tuesdays and Fridays which will release on February 19, followed by Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi on March 26, 2021.

Next on his list is Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was announced to release around Eid but the date has not been disclosed yet. And clashing with Radhe is John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 which will also be an Eid release i.e May 14, 2021.

His tweet read, "OFFICIAL release date of prominent #HINDI movies... 2021 schedule... List updated: 28 Jan 2021… #TuesdaysAndFridays: 19 Feb, #HaathiMereSaathi: 26 March, #Radhe: #Eid [date to be announced], #SatyamevaJayate2: 14 May [#Eid]."

In his follow-up tweet, he revealed the list of movies that will release in the months of August to October. This includes Allu Arjun's Pushpa which will release on August 13, 2021, followed by Sharmaji Namkeen which will hit theatres on September 4, 2021 and is also the final movie veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last year.

Besides these, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan are also up for a theatrical release in the month of October. He second tweet read, "OFFICIAL release date of prominent #HINDI movies... 2021 schedule... List updated: 28 Jan 2021... #Pushpa: 13 Aug [#IndependenceDay weekend], #SharmajiNamkeen: 4 Sept, #Dhaakad: 1 Oct [#GandhiJayanti], #RRR: 13 Oct [#Dussehra] and #Maidaan: 15 Oct [#Dussehra]."

In his final tweet, he mentioned about Shahid Kapoor's Jersey which arrives on Diwali, November 5 and Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha that releases around Christmas. He wrote, “OFFICIAL release date of prominent #HINDI movies... 2021 schedule... List updated: 28 Jan 2021... #Jersey: 5 Nov [#Diwali], #LaalSinghChaddha: #Christmas [date to be announced]."

