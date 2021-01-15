Vanessa Wallia Who Produced 'Romeo Akbar Walter' To Announce New Projects

Vanessa Walia began her film production career in 2019 with the John Abraham spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter. Walia started of her production company VA Films in order to develop some interesting genres for the audiences and recently revealed that she has multiple projects in the pipeline that will be announced soon. Read along to know more from a recent media interview with the producer, and what she has planned for the upcoming weeks.

Vanessa Walia set to announce new projects

The Robbie Grewal directed spy-thriller of 2019, Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham marked the first for Vanessa Walia as a producer in 2019. The film was bankrolled by her production company, VA Film Company which Walia says, was created to develop a brand of cinema that will include covers multiple interesting genres. The producer has been working no-stop throughout the lockdown, and as others took this as an opportunity to slow down, Vanessa has used it rather productively.

The producer and her team have been working on content throughout the lockdown. She says this is content that she believes in and it will strike a chord with the audience. Vanessa is looking forward to announcing a number of exciting projects that she worked on, in the upcoming weeks. These are from a variety of genres including a murder thriller, a biopic as well as a historical saga.

Vanessa Walia revealed in a media statement, some of the projects will be released in theatres via other through digital platforms. The producer is excited and hopes to bring something new for the audiences. She says, “I spent my lockdown in a creative way. My team and I have worked on some interesting projects. We have created some for the big screen releases and a few will be released digitally. I hope that we can bring something new and fresh for the audience. This is an exciting time for all kinds of content to bloom. RAW was a learning ground for me and I am looking forward to this new chapter of my professional life”.

