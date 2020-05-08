John Abraham Has Produced THESE Movies Under His Production House

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and enjoys a huge fan-base. Here are the movies that the talented actor has produced under his banner. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham has produced these movies

Vicky Donor (2012)

John Abraham made his debut as a producer with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. The movie cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Anu Kapoor, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is brought in by an infertility doctor to supply him with his sperm, where he becomes the biggest sperm donor for his clinic. John Abraham even played a cameo in the movie as he appeared in the song Rum Whisky.

Rocky Handsome (2016)

John Abraham produced and acted in Nishikant Kamat’s Rocky Handsome. Apart from John, the movie also cast Sharad Kelkar and Nishikant Kamat himself, in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a reclusive pawn shop owner, who sets his sights on revenge when vicious gangsters kidnap his drug-addicted neighbour's young daughter.

Force 2 (2016)

John Abraham produced and acted in Abhinay Deo’s Force 2. The movie also cast Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around ACP Yashvardhan, who teams up with a RAW Agent KK to bring down the mole within RAW.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

John Abraham produced and acted in Abhishek Sharma’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. The movie also cast Boman Irani and Diana Penty in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Ashwat Raina and his teammates arrive in Pokhran to re-conduct a confidential nuclear test, where they face challenges from the American Lacrosse satellite and local spies.

Batla House (2019)

John Abraham produced and acted in Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House. The movie also cast Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a police officer who, after a deadly encounter, struggles to catch the fugitives and prove the police acted lawfully while being despised by the whole nation.

