'Dhoom', 'New York' And Other Popular John Abraham's Films Under YRF Banner

Bollywood superstar John Abraham is a multi-faceted personality. His journey from a supermodel, celebrated actor, to now a film producer is truly inspiring. The versatile actor is known for his muscular physique, diverse movie choices, and dapper looks. With every new movie, John experiments with character as well as his looks.

Read: John Abraham Starrer 'Paap' Was Debut Movie Of This Actor, Learn Interesting Trivia

Some of his best works include Dhoom, Batla House, Dostana, Jism amid several others. The Satyamev Jayate actor has collaborated with various big banners like YRF, Dharma Productions, Vishesh Films. But the times' John Abraham has associated with Yash Raj Films, he has delivered great movies. Talking about YRF, let's take a look at the list of John Abraham's movies produced by YRF.

John Abraham's Movies Under Yash Raj Films Banner

Dhoom(2004)

YRF's Dhoom proved to be a milestone in John Abraham's acting career. The dashing actor played the role of an smart-thief in the action drama. Dhoom turned out to a blockbuster hit and is counted amongst the most successful of all Yash Raj films. John Abraham's fetish for superbikes was discovered by his admirers, when the film came out. As Dhoom was a huge commercial success, makers decided to make it into a franchise, and there are two more instalments of the same.

Read:John Abraham And Priyanka Chopra Have Done THESE Many Movies Together

Kabul Express(2006)

Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Kabir Khan, Kabul Express is thriller flick starring John Abraham and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. Even though the film could not live up to its hype, this YRF movie is a must-watch due it's brilliant direction. Songs like Kabul Fiza and Banjar were smashing hits. The story of this John Abraham starrer dealt with the lives of two journalists who in an unusual turn of events are abducted by Pakistani soldiers. Kabul Express is a highly underrated film, which is a must-see.

Read: John Abraham's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix During Quarantine, See Full List

New York(2009)

John Abraham's character has multiple shades in YRF's New York. It is a critically acclaimed multi-starrer directed by Kabir Khan of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame. It is a revenge-drama which tells you a tale about an innocent man, who is tortured in America's New York City, based on some false allegations. New York also features late Irrfan Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. John's performance in the film was highly lauded by the audiences.

Read:John Abraham To Abhay Deol: B-town Actors Who Are Blessed With Dimples, See List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.