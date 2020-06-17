John Abraham & Milap Zaveri Gear Up For 'Satyameva Jayate 2'; Sequel To Roll In August

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, producer Bhushan Kumar talked about the development of the upcoming action-drama Satyameva Jayate 2. He elaborated that after completing a ten-12 day schedule for Mumbai Saga in Hyderabad, John Abraham will start working for the sequel of Satyameva Jayate. He also revealed that John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri are working on the dialogues and scenes.

READ | John Abraham Jumps With Joy As Milap Zaveri Narrates Him The Script Of Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate to roll in August

While confirming that the team of Satyameva Jayate 2 will start shoot from August, Bhushan Kumar said that they all are excited about the project. He revealed that on Tuesday, Milap met John, after three months for two hours at Milap's Bandra office. They discussed the revisions in the script and the upcoming shoot. Along with the co-producers, Nikkhil and Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani, Bhushan Kumar is working with the team to ensure everyone strictly adhere to the safety guidelines laid down by film bodies and the government.

Meanwhile, director Milap Zaveri also gave a sneak peek into his meet with John. Milap added that he has worked on the action scenes and punch lines during the lockdown and narrated them to John. He further added that John reviewed a few work-in-progress posters and listened to one patriotic song that Bhushan Kumar gave them for the film. He concluded saying that they were together from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

READ | Satyameva Jayate 2: Posters And First Look Revealed On Social Media

Well, the makers of the upcoming flick often give an insight into the development. A few days back, during a chat with a news portal, Milap Zaveri revealed that the team can not roll until South-based cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, and action directors Anbu-Arivu fly down to Mumbai as they are stationed in Kerala and Chennai respectively. Anbu-Arivu have worked in various projects, including KGF Chapter 1. In his interview, Zaveri revealed that they have choreographed several bare body action sequences for John Abraham.

READ | John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Shoot To Delay For Action Directors Anbu-Arivu?

Details of Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 will also star actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar in the female lead. The first look posters of the lead cast were unveiled on October 1, 2019. The film is slated to release on 2020's Gandhi Jayanti, which is October 2.

READ | 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Milap Zaveri 'teases' John Abraham's Hulk-like Stunt, Netizens React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.