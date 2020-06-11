Mrunal Thakur & John Abraham's Peppy Dance Number 'Gallan Goriyan' Out On YouTube, Watch

Even during the lockdown, John Abraham is keeping his fans entertained. After releasing the song, Mera Bharat Mahan a few days ago, he has come with another one called Gallan Goriyan. The music video released today on the internet and once again shows John collaborating with Mrunal Thakur.

The peppy dance number, Gallan Goriyan featuring John Abraham and Mural Thakur is set against the backdrop of a marriage function. Mrunal in her cute avatar is seen trying to persuade John to groove to the song. Her vivaciousness coupled with John's dimpled smile and handsome looks only adds more to the song.

Gallan Goriyan featuring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur was shot before the commencement of the nation-wide lockdown. The music video is directed by Adil Shaikh and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The music for the song has been composed by Taz while the lyrics have been penned by the latter and Kumaar. Taz has also lent his voice for John in Gallan Goriyaan while Dhvani Bhanushali has stepped in for Mrunal.

Watch John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur's music video, Gallan Goriyan here:

In an interview with a daily portal, Mrunal Thakur had expressed her excitement at being a part of Gallan Goriyan. She said it was the first time that she was approached to do a typical dance number. She had to rehearse for two weeks before actually shooting Gallan Goriyan. During this time, Mrunal's choreographer helped her lose her inhibitions and open up more for the camera.

Mrunal Thakur also opened about how John Abraham would help her shoot the scenes where she had to flirt "shamelessly" with him. She said John would encourage her asking her to smile in case she forgot the steps. She also said how her family had turned up on the sets unannounced to watch her shoot.

Gallan Goriyan is Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham's second collaboration. They had earlier worked in Batla House which released in 2019. Meanwhile, John will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. The movie also casts Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Mrunal, on the other hand, will be working with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey which a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name.

