Neil Nitin Pens A Note On Working With 'legendary' Irrfan As 'New York' Completes 11 Years

The film New York came out 11 years ago and was a huge hit. The film had actors like Irrfan Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The gripping storyline and the immersive screenplay were something that held the audience from start to finish. The actors too gave out an amazing performance in the film due to which it is still one of the most loved films in Bollywood. Today, the film completes 11 years since its release and Neil Nitin Mukesh took to social media to share a long and heartfelt post on this occasion.

Also Read | John Abraham & Milap Zaveri Gear Up For 'Satyameva Jayate 2'; Sequel To Roll In August

John Abraham, Katrina & Neil Nitin Mukesh's film New York completes 11 years

Also Read | 'Mumbai Saga' Cast John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi To The Shoot Last Leg At Ramoji Film City

Taking to social media, Neil Nitin Mukesh began by saying that he is very proud of having worked in a film like New York. The actor continued that the film has completed 11 years but he still feels as if it had released yesterday. Neil Nitin Mukesh later on, pointed out that it was his honour to have worked with the legendary Irrfan Khan. He added that he still cannot forget the days when he was shooting for the film due to the fond memories he has.

Neil then claimed that the best time he ever had working on a set was on New York and that he enjoyed the filming process very much. The actor further said Kabir Khan, the director of the film, made sure that he took care of everyone on the set and held them like a family, which Neil Nitin Mukesh appreciated very much.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif: Who Styled The Khaki Jumpsuit Better?

Continuing the post, Neil Nitin Mukesh said that he and John Abraham became good friends while filming. He also mentioned Katrina Kaif and highlighted how their friendship grew on set as well. Further on, he revealed that New York was his first Yash Raj film and he was delighted about it. He then thanked his fans for showering tremendous love upon his character of Omar. Neil Nitin Mukesh then added that the famous song, Tune Jo Na Kaha haunts him even today. He mentioned that he will always remember that song. In conclusion, the actor once again thanked his fans for all the love and support shown towards the film.

Also Read | When Katrina Kaif Revealed How She First Met Salman, Said "he Didn't Have His Shirt On"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.