When Katrina Kaif Revealed How She First Met Salman, Said "he Didn't Have His Shirt On"

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina have collaborated with each other to give critically and commercially successful movies several times. While promoting their movie Bharat, in an interview with an entertainment portal, both the actors were seen reminiscing about the time when they first met each other. Both Salman & Katrina went on to share their impression of meeting each for the first time.

During the interaction, when Katrina was asked how did she ended up meeting the superstar of Bollywood, she retorted saying that she was friends with Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. She revealed that they were in a step class together. It was then when Alvira invited Katrina to attend a birthday celebration at Salman’s house. The diva further laughed while saying that Salman Khan didn’t have his shirt on.

Commenting about the incident, superstar Salman Khan went on to say that he went on to take a shower and by the time he stepped out of the bathroom, all the guests had already assembled at his house. As soon as he stepped out of the shower, he saw that everyone has arrived but unfortunately, he didn’t have his shirt on, said Salman. When asked what was his impression of meeting Katrina Kaif for the first time, Salman Khan was seen making a funny expression.

The hilarious expression made by him made the interviewer burst out in laughter. Later the star added that he was amazed by the beauty of Katrina Kaif and wondered who is this beautiful lady present at his house today. Both the actors concluded the interview talking about their then, upcoming film Bharat and. They were seen touching upon the plot of the film, their characters and why people should watch the film.

About the film Bharat

Starring Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan, Bharat is a 2019 drama movie helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The plot of the movie traces the post-independence history of India from the perspective of a common man. It unveils that at the cusp of India’s birth, a family makes an attempt to makes their journey to freedom. Young boy, Bharat promises his father that he will keep family together.

