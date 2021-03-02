John Abraham Kicks Off Tuesday Morning By Posing For The Camera In His 'hot Birthday Suit'

John Abraham recently set social media ablaze by sharing a picture of himself. Earlier today, the Pagalpanti actor had fans gushing over his enviably hunky physique as he flaunted his birthday suit on Instagram and posed with nothing but a pillow. Soon after John's picture surfaced on social media, it was quick to make netizens' jaws drop and went on to make headlines as well.

John Abraham has a "hot" way of "waiting for wardrobe"

After announcing kicking off the shoot of his highly-anticipated film 'Ek Villain Returns' with Disha Patani on Monday, John Abraham gave fans a peek into his set life today. Earlier this morning, i.e. March 2, 2021, the Batla House actor took to his Instagram handle to share a nude picture of himself, wherein he could be seen covering himself with a pillow as he revealed waiting for his wardrobe.

In the photograph, which seems to have been shot in his vanity van, along with showing off his gigantic biceps and chiselled abs, John posed for the camera by flashing his million-dollar dimpled smile and an unkempt hairdo. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he humorously captioned the post writing, "Waiting for wardrobe :) #selfie". In no time from posting, John Abraham's photo was quick to catch everyone's attention and became a hot topic of discussion among fans on social media.

Check out John Abraham's Instagram post below:

In less than two hours from posting, John's latest photograph took the internet by surprise and went viral across social media platforms. Till now, his steamy photograph has raked over a whopping 400k likes and more than 2.2k comments as ardent fans of the 48-year-old showered his fitness with heaps of praise. While hundreds of fans flocked to the comment section of his post and gushed writing "hot", one fan jokingly commented writing, "Bhai Kapde" and another wrote, "Sirjii Chappal toh pehen lete".

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

Meanwhile, John Abraham recently hiked fans' excitement as he announced commencing the shoot of his upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. Yesterday, he took to his Instagram handle to share two photographs with team 'Ek Villain Returns' and wrote, "And it begins...#EkVillainReturns". Take a look:

