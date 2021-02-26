John Abraham Says, 'Doing Action Films Is Like An Item Song For Me'

John Abraham has established himself as an ‘action hero’ quite efficiently over the years. The actor has worked in many action films in the past and has more upcoming action projects in time to come. Among these upcoming films is Mumbai Saga, which is all set to hit the big screen soon.

The actor recently had an interactive session with the media during the launch of the Mumbai Saga trailer and the actor opened up about his action roles in brief. John compared 'action films' to 'item songs' and later also spoke about his his upcoming film Attack.

John Abraham compares his action roles to item songs

While several kinds of questions were asked to Abraham in the trailer launch, he was specifically asked about his consistent appearance in action films. He was asked about how “easy or difficult” it is to “differentiate from his roles”, according to bollywoodlife.com. The actor replied by citing basic differences between the different action roles that he has done. Talking about Mumbai Saga, he said that the movie has “raw action”. He compared that with his upcoming role in Attack, by calling it a movie with “futuristic action”.

The actor also said that while doing action films are tough, he enjoys being in that space. He then said that doing action films is like an “item song” for him. According to him, while some actors like dancing, for him, doing action is that “dance” and he enjoys being in that space.

Among present in the trailer launch were other members of the cast. The Mumbai Saga cast also has other ace actors such as Emran Hashmi, Suneil Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and many other experienced actors. The release date of the film has been decided to be March 19, which is only a few weeks away.

John Abraham will also be seen in Satyamev Jayate 2, which is a sequel to the previous edition that released in 2018. Some of his most successful action-thriller films include Batla House, Madras Cafe, Force and its sequel and more. The actor has also worked as a producer in many of his own films.

