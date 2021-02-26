'Mumbai Saga' Trailer Launch: John Abraham Talks About Social Media Trends, Calls It Joke

John Abraham's Mumbai Saga Trailer was released on February 26, 2021. During the trailer launch, John Abraham, Emran Hashmi and other stars were also present. There were multiple questions asked during the press conference and John was asked about his take on social media trends. Read further to know what he said.

John Abraham on social media trends

As per reports in Bollywood Life, John Abraham answered the question about his take on social media trends during the press conference. He said that he is scared of social media trends and that if someone is a trend, they are a joke. He further said that they are too worried about critics and that they cater to a small audience in a dance theatre. Concluding he said that films should be for the masses, a universal audience.

Mumbai Saga's release date

With the release of the trailer, the release date of the movie is also out. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 19. Apart from John and Emraan, the movie also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. It is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series.

The movie is set in the '80s and '90s when the gang wars dominated the city of Mumbai. In the trailer, John plays the role of the gangster who comes from a small place and plans to rule the city. On one of the days, when he is reaching the peak of his power, he kills a businessman in public. Later on, Emraan Hashmi, who is an inspector, is assigned to kill John. Watch the trailer here.

John Abraham on the work front

On the work front, John has many movies in his bag. He will be next seen playing the role of an antagonist in Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in the sequel of Satyameva Jayate alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. He is currently shooting for Attack which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

