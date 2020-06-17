John Abraham Lifted A Bike Without Any Safety Measures In 'Force'; Read More Trivia

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Force starred John Abraham, Genelia D’Souza in the lead roles. John Abraham’s performance in the film was praised by the audience as well as the critics, that made it a blockbuster film. The film was an official remake of Gautham Menon’s Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha. Read some interesting trivia about the hit film below:

In one scene, John Abraham is seen lifting a bike. Mostly for such scenes, the team uses a harness or other safety measures. However, for this scene, John Abraham lifted the bike without any safety measure or harness.

Initially, Feroz Khan had bought the rights to make a Hindi remake of Kaakha Kaakha. He was going to produce it, starring Fardeen Khan in the lead. After his demise, the rights of the film lay with his son Fardeen Khan. And as a goodwill gesture, the latter gave the rights to Vipul Shah for free.

Before Feroz Khan bought the rights to the film, director Gautam Menon wanted to remake the film starring actor Sunny Deol in the lead.

Force also marked the debut movie of action hero Vidyut Jamwal.

Director Deepak Shivdasani recommended Vidyut Jamwal to meet Nishikant Kamat because the latter was looking for an actor to play a negative role in his film. Before the auditions, Vidyut Jamwal handed over a DVD to Nishikant Kamat, which had recordings of his stunts. Although Nishikant Kamat liked it, he still asked Vidyut Jamwal to audition for the role.

The introduction of Vidyut Jamwal in Force was supposed to be shot in Africa. But later due to some issues, it was shot on a set in Mumbai.

Producer Vipul Shah was very impressed after watching Vidyut Jamwal’s fight scenes. He told Vidyut Jamwal that if he ever makes an action film in future, he will surely cast him as a lead. The producer-actor duo came together for the film Commando in 2013.

There was also one shelved movie titled Force which was announced in 1983. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty, Reena Roy and Ranjeeta Kaur.

Before the shooting for Force began, a reading session was held for the actors. Since Vidyut Jamwal was unwell during the reading session, he directly reported on the sets for shoot.

