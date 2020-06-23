John Abraham's Facts: Most Commonly Asked Questions About The Star

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Hindi industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since. John has been seen working with various actors and superstars in his career. Here are the answers to some commonly asked FAQs about John Abraham. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham’s FAQs

Name- John Abraham

Height- 6 ft. 1 inch

Weight- Fluctuating between 80-85 kilos

Father’s Name- Abraham John (Malayali)

Mother’s Name- Firoza Irani (Gujarati)

Younger Brother’s Name- Alan Abraham

Cousin Sister’s Name- Susy Matthew

Born and brought up- Mumbai

School- Bombay Scottish School in Mahim

College- Jai Hindi College, University of Mumbai

First bike- Yamaha RE 350

MBA Degree- Mumbai Education Trust

Languages- Hindi, English, German, Gujarati

Ex-Girlfriend- Bipasha Basu

Wife- Priya Runchal

Favourite Indian Food- Dhansak, Patranimachchi

Favourite Western Food- Chocolates, Protein Bars, Marzipan on Christmas cake

Pet- Dalmatian named Dascha (passed away)

Cosmetic Surgery- Never

First Music Video- Surma by Punjabi singer Jazzy B.

First Movie- Jism (2003)

First Movie as a Producer- Vicky Donor (2012)

Actively Interested- United Way, based in Denver, United States

Actively Participates- PETA and Habitat for Humanity

Celebrity Supporter- UNHCR India

On the work front

John Abraham was last seen on the big-screen in Anees Baazmi’s Pagalpanti (2019). He will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s most talked about movie, Mumbai Saga. Sanjay Gupta, who recently completed 25 years in the industry as a director, is coming back with yet another movie, Mumbai Saga. The movie is reportedly among the most ambitious gangster dramas, casting John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Mumbai Saga will complete Gupta’s Mumbai gangster trilogy after Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the story shows the changing face of Mumbai, from closing of the mills to making malls and high-rise buildings.

Apart from John and Emraan, the lead cast of the movie will also include Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Sonu Sood, Dino Morea, Vivek Oberoi, and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie was slated to release on June 19, 2020. However, there has been no further notice about the movie hitting the theatres on the given date or being postponed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie was in its post-production phase when the pandemic took place.

