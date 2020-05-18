John Abraham’s Movies That Went Unnoticed And Unappreciated By The Audience

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since. In his almost two-decades-long career, John has been seen working with various actors and superstars. However, there have been some movies of John Abraham that went unnoticed by the audience. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham’s movies that went unnoticed

Paap (2003)

John Abraham played the lead character in Pooja Bhatt’s Paap. Udita Goswami and Mohan Agashe also played pivotal roles in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around an honest police officer, Shiven, who finds that a murder has been committed by some fellow police officers. He gets this assignment and attempts to apprehend the offenders, only to find himself framed for murder, and has to run for his life.

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Elaan' Marks The Come-back Of Mithun Chakraborty; Read More Trivia

Lakeer: The Forbidden Lines (2004)

John Abraham was a part of the lead cast of Ahmed Khan’s Lakeer: The Forbidden Lines. The lead cast of the movie also includes Sunny Deol, Sohail Khan, and Suneil Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around Karan's love for Bindiya that turns into a deadly obsession after he learns that she is in love with her fellow classmate Saahil.

Also Read | John Abraham Made Special Appearances In THESE Blockbuster Movies; See List

Water (2005)

John Abraham played the lead character in Deepa Mehta’s Water. The movie also cast Lisa Ray and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. Set in colonial India against Gandhi's rise to power, the plot of the film revolves around the story of 8-year-old Chuyia, who is widowed and sent to a home to live in penitence; once there, Chuyia's feisty presence deeply affects the lives of the other residents.

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah’ Songs That Are Popular Even Today

No Smoking (2007)

John Abraham played the lead character in Anurag Kashyap’s No Smoking. The movie also cast Paresh Rawal and Ayesha Takia in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a surreal story about a man, his addiction of smoking, and a mysterious and powerful organisation, which claims to cure such addictions, though through very unusual ways.

Also Read | John Abraham And Arshad Warsi's Films That Are Must-watch; 'Kabul Express' To 'Pagalpanti'

I, Me aur Main (2013)

John Abraham played the lead character in Kapil Sharma’s I, Me aur Main. The movie also cast Chitrangda Singh and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around Ishaan, a music producer who has commitment issues with the women in his life, feels a connection with Gauri, his next-door neighbour and how he begins to learn the importance of relationships.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.