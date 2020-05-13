John Abraham's Memorable Songs Sung By Singer Shaan That Are Must-add In Your Playlist

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. In his almost two-decades-long careers, John Abraham has been seen working with various actors and has been a part of many movies. Very often it is noticed that the song album of John Abraham’s movies receives more appreciation than the movie itself. A part of this credit also goes to the singers who had given amazing vocals for the actor. One such singer who has given playback for John Abraham is Shaan. Check out some amazing songs of John Abraham that are crooned by popular singer Shaan-

John Abraham songs that have been sung by Shaan

Kuch Kam

Kuch Kam is from the movie Dostana (2008). The song is sung by Shaan. The music of the song is by Shekhar Ravjiani and Vishal Dadlani. Vishal Dadlani also marks as the lyricist of the song. It is a sad tack, that deals with the turmoils of a broken heart.

Dilkash Dildaar Duniya

Dilkash Dildaar Duniya is a song from the movie, Aashayein (2010). The song is sung as a duet by Shaan and Tulsi Kumar. The music of the song is by Pritam Chakraborty and Irshaad Kamil marks as the lyricist of the song.

Let It Be

Let It Be is from the movie Desi Boyz (2011). The song is sung by Shaan. The music of the song is by Pritam Chakraborty and Amitabh Bhattacharya marks as the lyricist of the song.

Meri Jaaniye

Meri Jaaniye is a song from the movie I Me Aur Main (2013). The song is sung as a duet by Shaan and Monali Thakur. The music of the song is by Gourov Dasgupta and Manthan marks as the lyricist of the song.

Aye Manya

Aye Manya is from the movie Shootout at Wadala (2013). The song is sung as a duet by Shaan and Adnan Sami. The music of the song is by Meer Bros Anjjan. Kumaar and Sanjay Gupta mark as the lyricists of the song.

