John Abraham's Transformation From His Debut 'Jism' To His Latest 'Pagalpanti'

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Here’s a comparison between John Abraham’s first big break and the latest movie. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | John Abraham Has Had An Interesting Career Graph In Bollywood So Far; Have A Look

John Abraham’s first big break vs latest film

John Abraham stepped into the Bollywood industry with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film. John portrayed the role of Kabir Lal, a poor, alcoholic and wayward lawyer who falls in love with Sonia Khanna (played by Bipasha Basu), a wife of a travelling millionaire, who plots to kill her own husband with the company of Kabir. The film received mixed reviews, but definitely saw the start of John Abraham’s great career, as fans accepted him with open hands.

Source: Still from YouTube

Also Read | Lesser-known Facts About John Abraham's 'Dhoom' You Probably Didn't Know About

A year later, John finally got his big break in 2004, as he played the main antagonist, Kabir, in Yash Raj Film’s action film, Dhoom. Dhoom was a multi-starrer having Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, Uday Chopra and Rimi Sen in lead roles. The film was the third highest-grossing film of the year, and also got John Abraham a Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role nomination. Despite having several actors in the film, John stood out, as his acting skills were much appreciated by the audience.

Source: Still from YouTube

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & John Abraham's Bromance Is Worth-watching In These Movies; See List

John Abraham was last seen on the big-screen in Anees Bazmee’s action-comedy, Pagalpanti (2019). The movie was a multi-starrer, having John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rautela as the lead cast. The plot of the film revolves around the story of three men, who are considered as losers in their lives by the people, plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling two gangsters and robbing their money. The movie did average at the box-office, and John didn’t receive outstanding reviews for his part either.

Source: JohnAbraham Instagram

Also Read | John Abraham's Best On-screen Pairings That Audience Highly Appreciated

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.