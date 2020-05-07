John Abraham Starrers That Are Successful Franchises

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since. In his almost two decades long career, John has been seen working with various actors and has done many movies. Here are some of the movies that John Abraham was a part of, that went on to become a franchise later. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham movies that went on to become a franchise

Dhoom

Even though John Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Jism, John rose to fame with Sanjay Gadhvi’s Dhoom (2004). The movie also cast Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a mysterious gang of bikers is on a robbing spree. ACP Jai gets Ali, a mechanic, to assist him in the case. With the clock ticking, it's up to them to nab the thieves red-handed.

In 2006, the second part of the movie, Dhoom 2, released. The movie cast Hrithik Toshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. In 2013, the third part of the franchise released, Dhoom 3. The movie cast Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Force

John Abraham played the lead character in Nishikant Kamat’s Force. The movie also cast Raj Babbar and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a vengeful gangster, who targets and terrorizes an entire police unit and their families.

In 2016, the second part of the movie was released, Force 2, also casting John Abraham in the lead role. The movie is the continuation of the first part. The movie also cast Rahir Raj Bhasin and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around ACP Yashvardhan, who teams up with RAW Agent KK to bring down the mole within RAW.

Housefull

In 2010, the first part of Housefull was released. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, and Lara Dutta in lead roles. The movie is a complete laughter riot.

In 2012, John Abraham became a part of the lead star cast for the second part of the movie, Sajid Khan’s Housefull 2. The movie also cast Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Shreyas Talpade, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Asin Thottumkal, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a comedy of errors wherein four men help each other to fool their prospective fathers-in-law, creating a cascade of confusion and mayhem.

In 2016, the third part of the franchise was released, Housefull 3. The lead cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Most recently, in 2019, the fourth part of the movie, Housefull 4, hit the theatres. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Welcome

In 2007, Welcome was released. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie was a romantic comedy.

In 2015, the second part of the movie released, Welcome Back, and John Abraham played a part in the lead cast. The movie cast John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shruti Hasan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a pair of reformed gangsters, who try to find a husband for their newly discovered sister, but complications arise due to mistaken identities.

Race

In 2008, Abbas-Mastan’s Race released. The movie cast Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie is an action-crime drama.

In 2013, John Abraham became a part of the lead cast of the second part of the movie, Race 2. The movie also cast Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Ranvir, who treads through the world of the Indian mafia in Turkey as he looks to avenge the death of his lover and partner in crime.

In 2018, the third part of the franchise released, Race 3. The movie cast Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The movie is an action thriller.

