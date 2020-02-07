Sonakshi Sinha's Throwback BTS Pictures From Movie Sets; 'Force 2', 'Dabangg' And Others

Sonakshi Sinha stepped into the showbiz by playing a village belle opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Abhinav Kashyap's Dabangg (2010). In an acting career spanning more than a decade, the actor has featured in movies like Lootera (2013), Force 2 (2016), Noor (2017), Kalank (2019), Mission Mangal (2019), among others. Much like her contemporaries, Sonakshi Sinha enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Here are some throwback pictures posted by the Dabangg actor on her Instagram.

Throwback pictures posted by Sonakshi Sinha:

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen playing the role of Eka Gandhi in R. Balki directorial Mission Mangal. The movie, starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar in the lead, was reportedly one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. According to the reports, the popular Bollywood actor is awaiting the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati in the lead is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Reportedly, Devgn will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in the real-life story. Besides Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sonakshi Sinha has a handful of movies in her kitty.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)

