John Abraham's Most Memorable Bromance Movies You Must Check Out

John Abraham is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. Abraham is known for his action and comedy films. The popular actor has gone from doing serious roles in Dhoom, Jism, Force, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Dishoom to more lighthearted roles in Dostana, Garam Masala, Pagalpanti, and more. Listed below are some of John Abraham's best bromance movies to date including Dostana, Desi Boyz, and more.

John Abraham's best bromance movies to date

Dostana

This is one of the most popular films of John Abraham. The film stars John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles and was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The 2008 film is available on Netflix. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Sushmita Mukherjee, and Boman Irani in supporting roles.

Dostana was well-received by the audience and remains one of the most entertaining Hindi films ever. Dostana tells the story of two men, Sam and Kunal, who pretended to be gay in order to be able to rent rooms in a lavish apartment. The two eventually fall in love with their third roommate, Neha (played by Priyanka Chopra), who is in love with someone else. The film's music, along with its hilarious scenes, made it quite popular among the masses.

Desi Boyz

This is another popular film of John Abraham. Desi Boyz revolves around the two male characters played Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in vital roles. The 2011 film is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Desi Boyz made quite some noise during its release and impressed the fans. The film showcases the lives of Jignesh and Nikhil, who lose their jobs and decide to work as club dancers. They hide their lives and jobs from their loved ones, which complicates things for the two.

Garam Masala

This was the first film where Akshay Kumar and John Abraham shared screen space. The 2005 movie has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb and was directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.

The film was well-received by the audience and is considered by many to be one of the most entertaining Hindi flicks. Garam Masala is a tale of two friends, Shyam and Makarand. Both are casanovas who love flirting and photography. Eventually, they create trouble for each other as jealously creeps its way in. The film's music along with its funny scenes made it quite popular among the masses.

