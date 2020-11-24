John Abraham Shares Monochrome BTS Slides From His Upcoming Project, See Pics

John Abraham recently took to social media to post a short video filled with monochrome shots. In the caption, the actor revealed that the pictures are some behind the scenes shots from his upcoming project. John did not reveal which project the shots have been taken from however fans seemed to enjoy the blissful moments he shared in the slideshow.

Also Read | John Abraham Consoles Himself Over 'post Workout Pain'; Says, 'I Am Smiling Inside'

John Abraham shares monochrome BTS slides

Also Read | Divya Khosla Kumar Celebrates Her Birthday On Sets Of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'; See Photos

John Abraham's post on Instagram saw a bunch of pictures in which he can be seen seated in a white Kurta as he sips on a beverage. In the first image, John can be seen smiling as he prepares for the scenes. In the same shot, a few other people also can be seen in the background who presumably are setting up the scene. As the slide proceeds forward, a portrait shot of the actor surfaces where he can be seen wearing the same white kurta. John sports a dapper look in this photograph and stares into the distance as he poses.

The blurry background makes for an amazing shot in the slide show. Further on as John Abraham's video plays on, he is seen reading a few lines from the script. The picture for this shot seems to be taken from a distance as the camera and John both stay in the frame. John appears to be full engrossed in the script when the picture was taken.

Also Read | 'Force 2' Shooting Location: Know About Location And Other Details About The Film

Sharing this to his Instagram timeline, John Abraham captioned the post as BTS and thus intrigued fans interest. The actor has been working on a couple of interesting films and thus fans are eager to watch him on the big screen once again. Therefore, getting a few behind the scenes shots from the actor came as a delight to fans. The followers of the actor expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post shared by him.

John did not mention which film the shots have been taken from, however, fans still seemed to enjoy the monochrome slide show put up by him. On the work front, John Abraham has a number of films lined up including his much-awaited Satyameva Jayate 2 directed by Milap Zaveri. He will also be seen in Ek Villain 2 which will be directed by Mohit Suri and will feature Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. John will also be seen Mumbai Saga which has a huge star cast including, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amol Gupte. The film will be directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Force 2', Calls It One Of Her 'best Experiences'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.