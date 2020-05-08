John Abraham Played The Character Of A Gangster In These Movies; See The List Here

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base.

Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since. In his almost two-decades-long career, John has been seen working with various actors and has done many movies.

Being the versatile actor that he is, John Abraham plays a variety of characters with ease. Here are the movies where John Abraham played a gangster. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham played a gangster in these movies

Elaan (2005)

John Abraham played the character of Abhimanyu in Vikram Bhatt’s Elaan. The character played by John is a hitman and an underworld gangster. The movie also cast Arjun Rampal, Rahul Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty, and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a story where modern-day secular India is held at ransom by a powerful criminal Baba Sikander and his brothers, Aftab, and Sameer. They begin by demanding money from wealthy businessmen and when their victims refuse to pay, they are killed.

Shootout at Wadala (2013)

John Abraham again played the character of a gangster in Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout at Wadala. He played the role of the underworld gangster Manya Surve. The other lead star cast of the movie included Anil Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee. The plot of the movie revolves around the first-ever registered encounter by the Mumbai Police, which took place on November 1, 1982. The movie is based on a true story. John Abraham received many praises for his performance in this movie.

Mumbai Saga (Upcoming)

Sanjay Gupta, who recently completed 25 years in the industry as a director, is coming back with yet another much-awaited movie, Mumbai Saga. The movie is among the most ambitious gangster dramas, casting John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Mumbai Saga will complete Gupta’s Mumbai gangster trilogy after Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the story shows the changing faces of Mumbai people by closing mills to make malls and high-rise buildings.

So far, the director has introduced the look of John Abraham character, Ganpat Roy, a Mumbai gangster. The first looks of the other star cast from the crime drama is yet to unveil. Sanjay has shared two looks of John as the gangster on Twitter, that has already started creating a buzz among the fans.

You can only do so much with the styling of your star.

What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE.

Which our man John has no shortage of. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/UZwpj4wC7i — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 22, 2020

One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ooKz6wvt1l — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2020

