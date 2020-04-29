John Abraham's 'Welcome Back' Was His 2nd Collab With Few Actors; Read More About It

Popular Indian film actor John Abraham has successfully maintained his stardom since making his debut with 2003 movie Jism alongside Bipasha Basu. In 2015, John Abraham was cast in Aneez Bazmee's Welcome Back. Apart from John Abraham, the movie also starred Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shruti Hassan and others in lead roles. Read on to find out some trivial facts about the film, Welcome Back-

Lesser-known facts about John Abraham's Welcome Back

Fardeen Khan was the first choice for John Abraham’s character in Welcome Back but the former rejected as he was taking a hiatus from films.

Asin and Sonakshi Sinha were initially considered for the female lead but that did not work out because of date issues.

Amitabh Bachchan was considered for Feroz Khan’s role after the latter’s demise. But the makers came up with a new character which was then played by Naseeruddin Shah.

Rekha was considered for the role of Dimple Kapadia but was later replaced.

Nana Patekar reportedly received a hair transplant during the filming of Welcome Back.

Ankita Shrivastav made her debut with Welcome Back.

Shiney Ahuja and John Abraham came together for Welcome Back after their last collaboration in Karam in 2005.

John Abraham’s Tapori look was inspired by Aamir Khan’s iconic movie Rangeela.

Akshay Kumar was replaced by John Abraham for Welcome Back.

John Abraham and Nana Patekar appeared together in a movie after their 2004 venture Taxi No. 9 2 11.

John Abraham and Anil Kapoor had previously shared screen space in movies like Shootout At Wadala and Race 2.

The music director of Welcome Back, Aadesh Shrivastav passed away a day after the release of the film.

Naseeruddin Shah and John Abraham had also starred in the movie 7 Khoon Maaf previously but the duo didn’t share screen earlier.

Welcome Back is the first Bollywood movie to be shot in Burj Khalifa.

Surveen Chawla made a special appearance in the song called Tutti Bole Wedding Di for the movie.

Welcome Back was the first major appearance for Shiney Ahuja after his court case.

Check out the trailer of John Abraham and Anil Kapoor starrer Welcome Back here below.

