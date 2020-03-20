The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

John Abraham Points Out Misinformation About Pet Animals Amid COVID Outbreak, BMC Responds

Bollywood News

With the frenzy of coronavirus on the rise, misconceptions about COVID-19 have spread like wildfire among the citizens. Actor John Abraham addressed one of them

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham took to social media to check one article by a local tabloid about misleading posters put up by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that has lead to the abandonment of pet animals by their owners. With incidents such as these on the rise, the Satyamev Jayate actor addressed the issue and clarified that 'animals do not transmit COVID 19' and that it is misinformation.

Have a look:

Read | Kangana Ranaut takes her pet Pluto to Manali, her team shares a before and after pic; see

BMC authorities promptly responded to the actor's post and issued an apology for the misinformation through their official Twitter handle. They also stated that all the hoardings which created panic among pet owners and were on display throughout the city as a measure to contain the coronavirus have been taken down. John Abraham acknowledged their response and advised his fans and followers to stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis.

Take a look: 

Read | Pooja Bhatt clears misconception about COVID-19, urges people not to abandon pets

Read | Shraddha Kapoor reads books, spends time with pet 'Shyloh' amid self-quarantine period

The Animal Welfare Board Of India recently published a circular. In the circular, AWBI clearly mentioned that animals do not spread the novel Coronavirus. In the circular, it is also mentioned that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cats and animals can not get infected in the current scenario of coronavirus infection. The statutory advisory body published the circular after noticing that many pet owners are abandoning their pets due to the spread of COVID19. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OfficialPETAIndia (@petaindia) on

Read | Maneka Gandhi asks people not to abandon pets during COVID-19 crisis due to misinformation

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE