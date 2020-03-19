Kangana Ranaut Takes Her Pet Pluto To Manali, Her Team Shares A Before And After Pic; See

Kangana Ranaut is in Manali right now and the actor's team is keeping her fans posted about her whereabouts. The team shared pictures of her landing in the town. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel also posted about her arrival at their beautiful mansion, Kartik Nivas. Accompanying her in the flight trip was her pet Pluto, a German Spitz. The two seemed to enjoy their flight to Kangana’s abode in the hills.

In the two picture shared by Kangana Ranaut's team on the official account, before and after of Pluto’s transition can be clearly seen.

In the first picture, Pluto is a tiny pupper and cannot stand still, as the picture is a little blurry. In the second picture, Pluto is a big baby as he is still in the arms of Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actor is dressed in a traditional contrast dupatta and a beige kurta and salwar. She has safeguarded her hair in a pony. The two look vacation-ready under what looks like the wings of an aeroplane.

Kangana Ranaut's team shared the picture on Instagram. The caption of the picture read, “Throwback to the time when dawwgie Pluto was just a month old. This Lil' fella never leaves mommy alone and accompanies her to most trips, especially the ones too high up in the mountains to her sweet abode. Here's Pluto then and now for all of you to see. 😍😍😍.” By mountains, the caption means Kangana’s home in Manali. According to Rangoli Chandel’s caption in an earlier tweet, Kangana will even spend her birthday on March 23 with her family.

Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b’day 🥰🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/K0brJyUA5C — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

