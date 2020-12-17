John Abraham's Birthday: The Actor's Rare Pictures With Wife Priya Runchal

Actor John Abraham is celebrating his 48th birthday today. He started his journey in Bollywood in 2003 with Jism and with time proved to be one of the most successful actors in the industry. In the early '00s, John and Bipasha Basu were labelled as 'super couple' of the industry. They started dating in 2002 and broke up after 9 years in 2011. After parting their ways, John ended up meeting Priya Runchal, a financial analyst. They kept their relationship a secret and married in 2014.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal's photos

John and Priya kept their relationship away from media and got married on January 3, 2014. The actor took to his Twitter to announce the news of their marriage. He wrote, "Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham." Have a look.

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 2, 2014

The couple tries to keep their relationship low-key, and so there are only a few pictures for the fans. On John Abraham's birthday, let us take a look at the pictures of the couple.

In this picture, John and Priya can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset and dinner. Priya, on the other hand, is kissing their dog and in the caption, she made fun of John for being the third wheel. The caption reads, "International love your pet day...But I’m her pet #someoneisthirdwheeling."

In this picture, the couple is posing with the Christmas Tree. They can be seen twinning with each other as well as the tree. Priya captioned the picture as, "When you blend in with the tree."

In this picture, it looks like the couple is having a hard time coordinating their blinks. Priya even pointed it out that it was difficult for them to get one picture right but in the end, they did. The caption reads, "Are you one of those ppl who blinks in everyyy photo?? This clearly runs in the fam, now I know J and I are meant to be...And just when I was going to give up BAM we got "

While celebrating their anniversary, John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal took to her Instagram to share a 'coconutty' picture. In this picture, the couple is drinking coconut water from the same coconut. Priya captioned the picture as " Three coconuts"

John and Priya were snapped during one of their lunch dates. Their plate is full of salad with sides and white wine. While Priya is wearing a little black dress with flower prints, John is sporting a plain white tee-shirt with jeans.

The couple were snapped in GQ Men of the year event. In the picture, John can be seen holding Priya's hands while she tries to climb stairs. John is wearing a classy tuxedo whereas Priya appears in a V-neck sleeveless red dress.

