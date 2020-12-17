Kajal Aggarwal Wishes John Abraham On His Birthday, Writes 'hope You Have A Good One'

Kajal Aggarwal has been quite active on Instagram, sharing posts and stories with her fans and followers, giving them an update about what is happening in her life. The Singham actor took to her Instagram stories recently to wish Bollywood actor and her Mumbai Saga co-star John Abraham on his birthday. Read on to know more about Kajal Aggarwal's birthday wish for him.

Kajal's birthday wish for John Abraham's birthday

Bollywood actor John Abraham celebrates his birthday on December 17 and the Dostana actor turned 48 years old today. His upcoming film, titled Mumbai Saga's co-star Kajal Agarwal shared an Instagram story wishing the star on his birthday. She posted a picture of herself and John from the sets of their upcoming film, alongside Prateik Babbar and Ronit Roy. The Magadheera actor wrote, "Happy Birthday John Abraham, Hope you have a super one". John can be seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and has completed his look with a mustache and beard while Kajal donned a blue saree with heavy gold jewelry. You can see the story here.

John Abraham and Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space in their upcoming film, titled Mumbai Saga. The film belongs to the action crime genre and has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Mahesh Manjrekar. It is speculated that the movie will release by February 2021.

Kajal Aggarwal's filmography

Kajal Aggarwal has projects such as Indian 2, Hey Sinamika, and the Tamil remake of Queen in her kitty. She is also part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya, which features the superstar in dual roles. Kajal came on board the project after Trisha walked out citing creative differences. The actor recently signed a horror film with director Deekay as well. She is also making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series titled LIVE Telecast. It is a horror series that will soon be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Image Credits: Kajal Aggarwal and John Abraham Official Instagram Accounts

