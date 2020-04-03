Ranbir Kapoor Films Where His Nickname Was More Remembered Than His Character Name

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most comic actors in Bollywood. He has starred in several films, where he has portrayed a happy-go-lucky, and wayward character. His character portrayal in several films has been adored by his fans. Read on to know more about the times when, in a film, his character's name was not as popular as their nicknames:

Ranbir Kapoor's most popular reel-life nicknames

Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid is one of the very first films of Ranbir Kapoor. In the film, he is seen playing the character of Sidharth Mehra, a spoiled and carefree person. It also features the art-house actor Konkona Sen Sharma, who plays the role of a writer from Kolkata. It was a critically acclaimed film and it also performed well at the box-office. In the film, his nickname is Sid, which remains widely popular.

Rockstar

Rockstar is one of the best films by RK. It is also considered as the best film of his life so far by his fans. In the film, he is seen playing the character of Janardan, who is fondly known as Jordan. Songs from the film went on to be a massive hit and resulted in him garnering a wide fan base.

Barfi!

Barfi! Is a 2012 comedy-drama flick. It is written and directed by Anurag Basu. The film is set in the 1970s and has cinematography worth watching. It is one of the best films by RK and it shows his raw talent. It also features Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz. In the film, his character's name is Murphy Johnson, but he is fondly known as Barfi, which instantly became a massive hit among the fans.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is another critically acclaimed film by RK. It featured Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin in the lead. The film gave fans some major life and travel goals. It went on to become a massive box-office hit and was directed by Ayan Mukerji. In the film, he is called Bunny by his friends, whereas his real name is Kabir.

