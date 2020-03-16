John Abraham's Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal Was Inspired By A True Event - Check Some More Facts

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal had Bipasha Basu, John Abraham, and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around Jaidev and Kavita Bhasin, and their son, Sunny.

In the film, during the mid-80s, Jaidev was a huge fan of the all-Asian Southall Football Club, and their team generated hatred from the opposing mainstream Caucasian teams. The team attacked Jaidev and the team's star player, Tony Singh, and this spelt the end for the team, and their practice ground was then rented out for weddings and birthday parties. Read on to know some unknown facts about the film.

ALSO READ: Actor John Abraham's Movies That Had An Ensemble Cast; See The List

Leser-known facts about John Abraham's Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Reportedly, the idea for the story about a football team that has to fight against many obstacles to become a championship team originated from a true story. A few years ago, there was a plane crash and on that flight eight Manchester United players were killed and their manager Matt Busby was injured. After his recovery, Busby started again with all new players and they went on to become an incredible team that won many international tournaments. Agnihotri once also said that his film was not about the tragedy per se but the tragedy was a potent story in itself. The film was about a team that was a washout and how they rose from the ashes to win the next big match.

ALSO READ: Here's A List Of John Abraham Films That Didn't Work Well At The Box Office

Reportedly, the actors trained for their roles under Andy Ansah, who is the former Southend United striker. Also, the film was earlier titled as “Goal”, but due to not getting the rights to the title, the producer changed it.

For the selection of actors, it is said that Saif Ali Khan was signed for the film but due to some personal reason he opted out. Also, Anil Kapoor was cast earlier in the role of Boman Irani.

Check out the trailer here:

ALSO READ: John Abraham To Be Part Of 'The Departed' Hindi-remake? Know More

ALSO READ: John Abraham And Priyanka Chopra Have Done THESE Many Movies Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.