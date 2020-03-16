John Abraham Got Injured While Shooting For 'Force 2': More Trivia About The Film

John Abraham is a popular actor and producer in Bollywood who started his acting career with the film Jism in 2003. The actor has many action films to his credit, including Dhoom, Madras Café and many more. Force 2 is one such movie which is written and directed by Abhinay Deo. The movie features John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha and is a sequel to the 2011 release film Force. Check out some fun trivia related to the film:

Lesser-known facts about John Abraham's Force 2

It is not the first time that the actor has played a character numbed by grief and loss. He has essayed such characters in Madras Cafe and later Rocky Handsome in 2016.

As per reports, John Abraham seriously injured his leg while shooting for the film in Budapest. The doctors there told that his leg would have to be amputated, but when he came back to India, doctors reportedly gave him better treatment.

When John Abraham and the team were not allowed to shoot in China

Reportedly, when the team of Force 2 film approached the China government for permission to shoot a few portions of the film in the country, their request was declined. So, the team wrapped up their first schedule in Budapest and they decided to move to Hungary for other shoots. However, given the fact that the story deals with the intelligence agencies of several countries, including India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and China's Ministry of State Security, the film was not permitted to be shot in China.

The reason behind making the film

As per several reports, the film is dedicated to Raw Agents who have given their lives for the country but were never honoured. Also, it is said that Tahir Raj Bhasin’s character named Rudra Pratap Singh, which is also the full name of Indian cricketer RP Singh. Moreover, he also shares his real birth date with his character in the movie. The film was the second film of Tahir Raj Bhasin as the main villain.

This movie also had a reprised version of song Kate Nahi Katte Din Yeh Raat from the 1987 film Mr India.

