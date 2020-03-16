Did You Know John Abraham's 'Batla House' Is Based On Real Incident? Check Out More Trivia

John Abraham is a popular actor who has starred in many films, Dostana, Batla House, Parmanu, Kaal, Garam Masala, and many more. The plot of Abraham’s Batla House is based on the real story of the Batla House encounter case that took place in Delhi's Jamia Nagar in Delhi in 2008. Read further to know some interesting and lesser-known facts of the film Batla House.

Lesser-known facts about John Abraham's Batla House

The plot of the film tells the story of the encounters which occurred post-2008 serial blasts in Delhi. Directed by Nikhil Advani, the film focuses on the aftermath of the encounter where the protagonist in the film ACP Sanjay Kumar, played by John Abraham, tries to prove that the encounter under his command was not a fake one while he also struggles with PTSD of his own. The film will take you through the real sequences of events at the location.

The real hero of the Batla House encounter

Mohan Chand Sharma, the Special Cell inspector and encounter specialist who was spearheading the operation, was martyred during the encounter. John’s character in the film is inspired by Sharma and is named Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the film. As per reports, inspector Sharma was posthumously awarded India's highest peacetime military decoration, the Ashok Chakra, on January 26, 2009, for his service.

Remake of Saki Saki

The film Batla House features a reprised version of the song Saaki Saaki from Musafir which was released in the year 2004. Actor Koena Mitra featured in the original Saaki Saaki alongside Sanjay Dutt in the film. On the other hand, the remake of the song has dancing diva Nora Fatehi and is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar.

