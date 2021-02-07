John Abraham Shoots Action Sequences On 'Attack' Sets, Says 'doing What I Do Best'

Actor John Abraham has started shooting for his next film Attack took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets. The actor, while sharing the picture, expressed his love for doing hardcore action sequences. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on a bike before he shot an action sequence.

Going by the picture, it seems that the film is going to be high octane action sequences and fight scenes. He captioned the picture and wrote, “Doing what I do best on my favorite place. Action, Bikes". Previously, John had shared a video from the sets wherein he was seen practising for an intense action scene with a group of individuals who were seen holding prop guns. In the video, the actor appears to be training with a bunch of other people as they practised a coordinated sequence together.

John Abraham shared the video in which a group of individuals was seen approaching in a military manner. The group were seen armed with prop guns and bolted ahead into action. A number of safety gears were seen laying around and thus, one can assume that the actor, along with his crew, was practising for some action sequences. John captioned the video and wrote, “Back to Attack!!” Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The shoot of the film will be most likely wrapped up this month.

Meanwhile, John has a couple of films lined up this year. He recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2 where he will be seen alongside Divya Khosla Kumar in the Milap Zaveri directorial film. Apart from this and Satyameva Jayate 2, the actor also has Mohit Suri’s directional Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.

