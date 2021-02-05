John Abraham Is 'back To Attack' As He Practises An Action Sequence; Watch

Action star John Abraham is back to training as he posted a video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse for his action set up. In the video, the actor appears to be training with a bunch of other people as they practised a coordinated sequence together. The fans of the actor were extremely delighted with this short snippet and praised him for his amazing sequences. While fans debate on which movie the sequence will be from, the actor simply ended his post with a simple caption with no context in regards to the film.

John Abraham is 'back to attack'

John Abraham shared the video in which a group of individuals were seen approaching in a military manner. The group were seen armed with prop guns and bolted ahead into action. The movement of the group seemed smooth and easy as they were well-coordinated. The video made it look as if the group was out on a mission and had to check a parameter or were simply attacking in some way or the other. This was a setting for an action sequence and fans were thrilled by the short snippet that John Abraham shared on his timeline. The entire crew was seen practising in a room and seemed to have fun as they began their set. A number of safety gears was seen laying around and thus, one can assume that the actor, along with his crew, was practising for some action sequences.

However, it remains to be seen as to which movie will feature this action sequence shared by the actor. Fans in the comments too seemed extremely eager to watch the sequence in the film. They debated as to which film by the actor will most likely see the action sequence shared by him. John Abraham has a couple of releases which will be coming out soon and therefore fans are eagerly waiting for his films. They appreciated the actor in the comments and praised him for sharing the energetic snippet. John Abraham himself did not shed much light as to which movie is the sequence for and simply captioned the video mentioning that he is back to attack.

