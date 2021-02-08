John Abraham Showcases Work From Home Scenario, Gives Sneak Peek Of His Monday Morning

Actor John Abraham who is shooting for his next film Attack took to Instagram and showcased his work from home scenario. The fitness enthusiast can be seen perched on the sofa while completely engrossed in his laptop and working diligently. Going by the picture, it seems that the actor has taken a short break from his shooting schedule while preparing for his role.

John who seems delighted to be working on back-to-back projects used a shining star emoticon to express his happiness of working in the caption. Several fans of the actor were mighty impressed by his dedication and sincerity towards his work as they shared their takes on the picture. One of the users who was a big fan of the actor asked him about the release date of Attack. He wrote, "Big fan sir si attack kab aarha hai sir plz reply”. Another user hailed his love towards fitness and wrote, “{@thejohnabraham legend fitness model and actor”. A third user asked the actor about working early morning from home and wrote, “are you also working from home?” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “What are you doing sr, work from home?”.

The actor who is known to portray high octane action stunts with ease, recently shared a picture from Attack sets where he can be seen sitting on a bike while in a conversation with his action director about performing the stunt. Apart from sharing his excitement, the Dhoom star expressed happiness 0f performing the stunt with bikes which is something close to his heart. He captioned the still and wrote, “Doing what I do best on my favorite place 🏍. #Action #bikes".

Previously, John had shared a video from the sets wherein he was seen practising for an intense action scene with a group of individuals who were seen holding prop guns. In the video, the actor appears to be training with a bunch of other people as they practised a coordinated sequence together. Meanwhile, John has a couple of films lined up this year. He recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2 where he will be seen alongside Divya Khosla Kumar in the Milap Zaveri directorial film. Apart from this and Satyameva Jayate 2, the actor also has Mohit Suri’s directional Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.

(Image credit: John Abraham/ Instagram)

