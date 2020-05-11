John Abraham's 'Lakeer – Forbidden Lines' Had One Of The Most Melodious Tracks; See List

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.

In his almost two-decades-long career, John has been seen working with various actors and has done many movies. Very often, the song album of John Abraham’s movies receives more appreciation than the movie. One of the most classic songs of John Abraham is Paigaam Laya Saawan from the movie, Lakeer: Forbidden Lines (2004). What fans must be unaware of is that the movie has many great songs. Read ahead to know more-

All about the hit jukebox of the movie Lakeer: Forbidden Lines

Paigaam Laya Saawan

Paigaam Laya Sawaan is sung by Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The music for the song is given by A.R. Rahman. Mehboob marks as the lyricist of the song. The song is a popular number on radio, especially in the rainy season. A must-listen from the album-

Nachle

Nachle is sung by Daler Mehndi. The music for the song is given by A.R. Rahman. Mehboob marks as the lyricist of the song. John Abraham and Suniel Shetty can be seen grooving to the tunes of this song. It is still considered as a popular club number.

Shehzade

Shehzade is sung by Kunal Ganjawala. The music for the song is given by A.R. Rahman. Mehboob marks as the lyricist of the song. The song gives an insight about the characters of rival brother pairs -John Abraham and Suniel Shetty on one side and Sunny Deol and Sohail Khan on another.

Sadiyan

Sadiyan is sung by Udit Narayan. The music for the song is given by A.R. Rahman. Mehboob marks as the lyricist of the song. It is a melodious love track between John Abraham and the female lead, Nauheed Cyrus

Offho Jalta Hai

Offho Jalta Hai is sung by Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle. The music for the song is given by A.R. Rahman. Mehboob marks as the lyricist of the song.

About Lakeer: Forbidden Lines

Lakeer: Forbidden Lines is Ahmed Khan’s directorial. The movie cast includes John Abraham, Sunny Deol, Sohail Khan, and Suneil Shetty in lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Karan's love for Bindiya, that turns into a deadly obsession after he learns that she is in love with her fellow classmate Saahil.

