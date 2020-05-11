John Abraham's Movies That Have The Best Song Albums; Check Out

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.

In his almost two-decades-long careers, John has been seen working with various actors and has done many movies. Very often, the song album of John Abraham’s movies receives more appreciation than the movie. Here are John Abraham's movies with the best song albums. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham's movies with the best song albums

Salaam-E-Ishq

Tenu Leke

Tenu Leke is sung by Sonu Nigam and Mahalakshmi Iyer. The song features Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

Dil Kya Kare

Dil Kya Kare is sung by Adnan Sami. The song features John Abraham and Vidya Balan. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

Ya Rabba

Ya Rabba is sung by Kailash Kher. The song features the entire lead cast of the movie. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

Mera Dil

Mera Dil is sung by Shaan. The song features the entire lead cast of the movie. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

Salaam-E-Ishq

Salaam-E-Ishq is the title song of the movie, sung by Sonu Nigam. The song features the entire lead cast of the movie. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca are the music directors of the song.

Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah

Ek Nazar Mein Bhi

Ek Nazar Mein Bhi is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and KK. The song features John Abraham and Sonali Kulkarni. It is a peppy and joyful song.

Meter Down

Meter Down is sung Adnan Sami. The song features John Abraham and Nana Patekar. It is a rock song with fast beats.

Bekhudi

Bekhudi is sung by Shaan. The song features John Abraham. Dev Kohli marks as the lyricist of the song. It is a slow pace song.

Udne Do

Udne Do is sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Harshdeep Kaur. Dev Kohli marks as the lyricist of the song. The song features John Abraham and Nana Patekar.

Aazmale

Aazmale is sung by Shekhar Ravjiani. Dev Kohli marks as the lyricist of the song. The song features John Abraham and Nana Patekar.

New York

Hai Junoon

Hai Junoon is sung by KK. The music of the song is given by Pritam. Sandeep Shrivastava marks as the lyricist of the song.

Mere Sang

Mere Sang is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of the song is given by Pritam. Sandeep Shrivastava marks as the lyricist of the song.

Tune Jo Na Kaha

Tune Jo Na Kaha is sung by Mohit Chauhan. The music of the song is given by Pritam. Sandeep Shrivastava marks as the lyricist of the song.

