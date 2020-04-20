Lesser-known Facts About John Abraham's 'Baabul’ That Will Definitely Take You By Surprise

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and enjoys a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.

In 2006, John Abraham played the lead character in Ravi Chopra’s directorial, Baabul. The movie cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, and Hema Malini in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a man who tries to bring happiness back into his daughter-in-law’s life after his son's death. Here are the lesser-known facts about Baabul. Read ahead to know more-

Baabul’s lesser-known facts

Ravi Chopra paired Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini back together after the success of Baghban (2003) and Salman Khan this time as their biological son.

Director Ravi Chopra wanted Kajol to play the main lead but she couldn't commit herself to the project. Then Rani Mukerji stepped in.

Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan were all offered John Abraham' s role. They all declined citing date issues.

During the shooting of the movie, Salman Khan and John Abraham had a spat on an international dance tour in 2006 which affected the movie’s schedule.

Amrish Puri was set to play an important role in the film. but when he passed away and Om Puri stepped in.

Manish Malhotra was set to design the costumes until Rani Mukerji suggested Sabyasachi Mukherji because Rani had recently worked with Manish in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and felt that she needed a new wardrobe.

John Abraham was diagnosed with Jaundice during the shooting of the movie.

This movie was the last release of Ravi Chopra as a director.

