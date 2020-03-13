John Abraham-starrer 'Kaal' Was Shot In Jim Corbett; Here Are More Facts About The Movie

Kaal is one supernatural film that will take you through the suspense and horror of the unknown when a group of researchers find themselves between a supernatural existence and battle for life. John Abraham is the lead in the film essaying the role of Krish Thapar, who is a researcher and also a wildlife expert. He tries to investigate the frequent deaths in the forests of Jim Corbett National Park.

John Abraham’s role in the film is still well known after 15 years of the film's release. Here are some lesser-known facts about the horror, suspense drama Kaal.

John Abraham’s Kaal film was actually shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand. The national park is well known for its tiger population, which was used as a background for the story. Jim Corbett National park is one of the oldest parks in India.

The film is a Dharma Productions film and it was the first time ever that such extensive cast members were working on the same project. The flick starred Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Vivek Oberoi and many more actors. It was a talk fo the town when it first released.

It was initially going to be a song-less film. The film did not really require the songs due to its horror genre according to makers. However reports suggest that three songs were created for only promotional purpose, but the songs blew up once they were released. Namely, Kaal Dhamaal, Tauba and Nassa.

John Abraham’s Kaal was not a Dharma Productions idea, but one of the assistant directors suggested the genre, as it was not usual of the production house to dive into horror flicks. But Soham Shah conceptualized, created and cast the whole film. It was his idea to create the film for his debut directorial.

Check out the trailer of John Abraham, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol starrer Kaal

