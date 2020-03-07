The Debate
'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn-starrer Beats 'Dangal', 'Sanju','Tiger Zinda Hai' For THIS Feat

Bollywood News

As Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' completed 8 weeks at the box office, it beat 'Dangal', 'Sanju','Tiger Zinda Hai' in terms of the 8th week figures.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai |
'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn-starrer beats 'Dangal', 'Sanju','Tiger Zinda Hai' for THIS feat

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has turned out to be phenomenon at the box office. In a rare feat in recent times, the period action has managed to sustain itself for 50 days at the ticket windows and is also gearing up to complete two months. The Om Raut directorial recently completed its eighth week, and earned Rs 1 crore, becoming only the fourth film ever to achieve this feat. 

Going strong

READ: After Clash & Contrasting Fortunes, 'Tanhaji' & 'Chhapaak' To Share THIS Commonality

As per a report on a trade portal, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior minted Rs 1.25 crore in its eighth week. Only three films before the period drama has been able to earn over a crore,  Baahubali: The Conclusion, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Padmaavat, the report claimed. 

READ:  Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' Breaks Records On Day 1, Leaves Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Behind

While Tanhaji recently crossed the Rs 275-crore-mark, the interesting bit is that even Rs 300 crore-hits like Dangal, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and War were not able to put in a figure like this in the respective eighth weeks. 

READ: 'Tanhaji': Rishi Kapoor Hails Blockbuster After Being Left Mesmerised, Ajay Devgn Reacts

The collection showed that the movie is still finding interest from the moviegoers. With Maharashtra reported to have contributed major chunk of the collections, it seems people are still keen to watch the story of the 17th century Kondhana Fort war between Tanaji Malusare and Uday Bhan, based in their state. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TANHAJI - THE UNSUNG WARRIOR (@tanhajifilm) on

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit of all-time. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, among others. Recently, Rishi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan had praised the film.  

READ: Kajol Refutes Rumours of An Ongoing Feud With Saif Ali Khan Over His 'Tanhaji' Comment

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
