Riteish Deshmukh Copies Ajay Devgn's 'Phool Aur Kaante' Pose, Leaves Internet In Splits

Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to share a picture of himself from Baaghi 3 sets, posing exactly the way Ajay Devgn had done in his 1991 film, Phool Aur Kaante. Sharing the picture, Riteish wrote: “Hello @ajaydevgn from the sets of #Baaghi3.” In the picture, one can see his silhouette as he stands with one leg each on two tanks. In Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay had done a perfect split, with a leg each on two moving bikes. Riteish’s picture was a hit with his fans, with many dropping red hearts and crazy laugh emojis in the comments section. Take a look below-

Riteish Deshmukh copies Ajay Devgn

Meanwhile, According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Baaghi 3 is the biggest release of Tiger Shroff as it has been released on around 4400 screens in India. Whereas if we look at the Hrithik Roshan starrer, War, the film opened with ₹53.35 crores considering the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. On the other side, comparing to Tiger Shroff's previous releases, that is SOTY 2 and Baaghi 2, the films took an opening of ₹12.06 and ₹25.10 crores at the box office. Looking closely at the release dates of the film, SOTY 2 released on a non-holiday weekend, whereas, Baaghi 2 was released on Good Friday.

