John Abraham is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, who is known for his exceptional action stunts. John kickstarted his career in acting with Vikram Bhatt's Jism (2003) and there has been no turning back for the actor since then. Having successfully completed almost two decades in the Bollywood film industry, the actor has successfully created his own niche in the industry and has a huge fan following,

In 2007, John Abraham made an appearance in the movie titled Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. The sports-drama flick features John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi, Shernaz Patel, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The flick was moderately successful at the box office, however, the movie received mixed reviews and the audience loved its storyline. Here are some of the most interesting trivia on Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

John Abraham's interesting trivia on Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

The actors from the movie got lessons for their roles from Andy Ansah, who is the former Southend United trailer and he gave lessons to the actors with the movie's matches.

John Abraham, during his childhood years, was a part of a football team and that helped him enact his role with great ease.

The movie was initially titled Goal and it did not receive the right to use the title, hence, the producer changed the title of the movie.

Anil Kapoor was initially chosen to essay the role of Tony Singh in the movie, but later Boman Irani was chosen to essay the role of Tony Singh.

Dilip Tahil's essays the role of Jhonny Bakshi in the movie and incidentally that is also the name of a Hindi film producer.

The movie was released alongside the film Sade Made Teen, a Marathi blockbuster that got released on November 23, 2007.

