John Abraham's 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal': Intriguing Trivia About The Movie

John Abraham is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, who is known for his exceptional action stunts. John kickstarted his career in acting with Vikram Bhatt's Jism (2003) and there has been no turning back for the actor since then. Having successfully completed almost two decades in the Bollywood film industry, the actor has successfully created his own niche in the industry and has a huge fan following,
In 2007, John Abraham made an appearance in the movie titled Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. The sports-drama flick features John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi, Shernaz Patel, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The flick was moderately successful at the box office, however, the movie received mixed reviews and the audience loved its storyline. Here are some of the most interesting trivia on Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.
ALSO READ | John Abraham Reveals That Watching This Movie Changed His Life
ALSO READ | 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Milap Zaveri 'teases' John Abraham's Hulk-like Stunt, Netizens React
ALSO READ | John Abraham's Self-isolation Goal Is To Get The Hulk Physique & THIS Is His Motivation
ALSO READ | John Abraham & Akshay Kumar's 'Desi Boyz' Is Inspired By 'Big Daddy'? Know Unknown Facts
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.