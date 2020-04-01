Interesting Trivia About John Abraham's 'Rocky Handsome' That You Probably Didn't Know

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. John debuted in the Bollywood industry with Vikram Bhatt’s Jism (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, the actor has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base.

Also Read | John Abraham Or Ishaan Khatter | Whose Chiseled Back Is Your Inspiration?

In 2016, John Abraham played the lead character in Nishikant Kamat’s Rocky Handsome. Nishikant Kamat himself, along with Sharad Kelkar, and Shruti Haasan played a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the film revolved around a elusive pawn shop owner, who sets his sights on revenge when vicious gangsters kidnap his drug-addicted neighbour's young daughter. Here is an interesting trivia about this John Abraham starrer, Rocky Handsome.

Also Read | John Abraham, Prabhas & Other Stars Who Are Away From Social Media

Rocky Handsome trivia and lesser-known facts

Rocky Handsome is based on the 2010 Korean film, The Man from Nowhere.

The knife fight sequence is heavily inspired by the movie The Raid. It features some Pencak Silat, a traditional Indonesian martial art form.

The movie is directed by Nishikant Kamat (the director of Force, Mumbai Meri Jaan and Drishyam).

Nishikant Kamat has acted in this film too

This is Nishikant Kamat's third film as an actor in a Hindi film.

Also Read | John Abraham's Self-isolation Goal Is To Get The Hulk Physique & THIS Is His Motivation

John Abraham's look in the movie is inspired by John Wick's looks, including the suit, dead serious expression, etc.

This is one of the many of John Abraham's role as a cop/law enforcement officer/army officer/spy, others being from films like Paap (Police Officer), Madhoshi (Anti-Terrorist Squad Officer), Force (Anti-Narcotics Officer), Madras Cafe (Army Officer), Wazir (Police Officer) and after this film, Dishoom and Force 2.

This is the third film in which John Abraham's character name is Kabir.

Post this film, even in Dishoom he had the screen name of Kabir.

Also Read | John Abraham Got Injured While Shooting For 'Force 2': More Trivia About The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.