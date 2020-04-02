John Abraham's films have not only entertained the masses with his movies but have also inspired many young men in terms of fitness. John Abraham's movies that remain widely popular include Dhoom, Dostana, Parmanu, Jism, Batla House and many more. Listed below are some of John Abraham's best films according to IMDb ratings

READ:John Abraham Points Out Misinformation About Pet Animals Amid COVID Outbreak, BMC Responds

John Abraham's best films according to IMDb ratings

READ:John Abraham's Self-isolation Goal Is To Get The Hulk Physique & THIS Is His Motivation

1) Dhoom

This is one of John Abraham's most iconic films. The actor played a negative role in this film and was highly appreciated for his performance. The film's music and scenes captivated many young hearts. IMDb has given it a decent 6.7 rating.

READ:John Abraham's Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal Was Inspired By A True Event - Check Some More Facts

2) Madras Cafe

This is another one of John Abraham's movies that one must watch. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.7. It is one of the most popular John Abraham movies in recent years. One can watch this one on YouTube and Netflix. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

READ:Did You Know John Abraham's 'Batla House' Is Based On Real Incident? Check Out More Trivia

3) Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

On IMDb, after Madras Cafe comes the popular film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. This is another film of John Abraham that viewers loved the most. The film's crisp storyline and direction have been highly applauded. The 2018 film falls under the action, drama and history genre. The film is again rated 7.7 on IMDb.

READ:Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham & Vidya Balan Prioritize Work Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

4) Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah

This is another one of John Abraham's movies that is rated above 7 on IMDb. The 2006 film falls under the comedy, drama and thriller genres. The film is directed by Milan Luthria. Along with John Abraham, actor Nana Patekar also appears in a prominent role.

READ:John Abraham & Akshay Kumar's 'Desi Boyz' Is Inspired By 'Big Daddy'? Know Unknown Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.