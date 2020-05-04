John Abraham Made Special Appearances In THESE Blockbuster Movies; See List

John Abraham is counted amongst the most celebrated actors of the Hindi film industry. Known for his endearing smile, muscular physique, and diverse movie choices, John's body of work, has been remarkable. The Dhoom actor was recently in news for reciting an inspirational poem, titled Mera Bharat Mahaan, and lauding the front-liners for their contribution to the society in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

John Abraham's best works include movies such as Batla House, Satyamev Jayate, Desi Boyz, Jhootha Hi Sahi and Dostana, among others. Apart from featuring in the lead role, John Abraham has also done a few special appearances/ cameo roles in some movies. Let's take a look at the list of movies in which John Abraham did a cameo.

Times When John Abraham Did A Cameo Role In Movies

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

In 2006, John Abraham made a special appearance in Karan Johar's directorial venture Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. He played a DJ in the song Where's the Party Tonight featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta. John's cameo in the drama film was a pleasant surprise for the audience. He looked fabulous in the part track flaunting his long hair and alluring personality.

Little Zizou(2008)

The Parmanu actor made another interesting special appearance in Sooni Taraporevala's Little Zizou. John Abraham looked his usual best in Little Zizou, and truly stole the show in romantic-drama. Little Zizou starred Imaad Shah in the lead role. Little Zizou is a story about two rival Parsi families.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

One of John Abraham's most remembered cameo's was in the YRF romantic-comedy film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Imran Khan played a film director in the movie, and John played one of hit film's hero. The Dostana actor looked dapper in the film, in a black tuxedo.

Vicky Donor (2012)

In 2012, John Abraham turned producer with Vicky Donor and launched two new faces Ayushmann Khuranna and Yami Gautam in Bollywood. To his amaze, the film did exceedingly well at the box-office. John featured in a special dance number in the comedy film titled Rum & Whisky.

