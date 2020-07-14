John Abraham Looks Better On-screen With Chitrangda Singh Or Prachi Desai?

John Abraham is one of the most popular actors and producers in the film industry. John Abraham has successfully completed almost two decades in Bollywood and has also created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience with a huge fan-base. John Abraham has shared screen-space with many popular Bollywood actors. Chitrangda Singh and Prachi Desai, both the actors of Bollywood have impressed the viewers with their sizzling chemistry with John Abraham on-screen. Lets, have a look at whose chemistry was better with the 'Force' star-

John Abraham and Chitrangda Singh

John Abraham and Chitrangda Singh were seen on-screen in two movies. John and Chitrangda were first seen in the movie, Desi Boyz in the year 2011. It was a Rohit Dhawan directorial and had actors like Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Chitrangda Singh, and Akshay Kumar playing the lead roles. The plot of the movie Desi Boyz revolves around two friends who lose their jobs, and bitterly part after they get exposed as being male strippers. The movie, Desi Boyz has bagged some great music which made the audiences dance madly with amazing music. The film turned out to be a success and earned a decent amount of 770 million at the Box Office.

Next film in which Chitrangda Singh and John Abraham were seen was I Me Aur Main. This 2013 romantic comedy-drama was helmed by the debut film director Kapil Sharma. The film featured this pair together for the second time. The audience loved their on-screen chemistry, but the film was declared a flop at the box office.

John Abraham and Prachi Desai

John and Prachi Desai have worked together in one film till now. And that film was I Me Aur Main, where the lead actors were Prachi Desai, John Abraham, and Chitrangda Singh. The film had a love triangle, and also a fresh pair for the Bollywood-loving audience, Prachi and John Abraham. The story of the film was about a girl named Anushka (Chitrangda Singh) who is Ishaan’s (John Abraham) girlfriend. The duo breaks up and Ishaan falls for another girl, named Gauri (Prachi Desai). John Abraham and Prachi Desai’s first movie together, I Me Aur Main, was eventually declared a flop by the Box office. Have a look at the trailer of the movie here-

