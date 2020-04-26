John Abraham's Film 'Lakeer - Forbidden Lines' Has This Interesting Trivia | Read On

Quick links:
Popular Indian film actor John Abraham has successfully maintained his stardom since making his debut with the 2003 movie Jism alongside Bipasha Basu. In 2004 John Abraham was cast in Ahmed Khan’s film, Lakeer– Forbidden Lines. This John Abraham starrer also featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Nauheed Cyrusi and others in lead roles.
The movie was heavily appreciated by fans and audiences. The multi starrer film’s music was directed by AR Rahman and Adesh Srivastava. Read on to find out some trivial facts about the film, Lakeer – Forbidden Lines according to IMDB here below.
Read Also: Hrithik Roshan's Best Scenes From The 'Krrish' Franchise, Watch Videos
Read Also: Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 2' Has Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here
Read Also: Salman Khan's Movie 'Race 3' Has Many Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On
Read Also: When Ranveer Singh Opened Up About The Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan Controversy
Read Also: Prabhas' Little Fan Had The Most Beautiful Song To Dedicate To Him, Watch Video
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.