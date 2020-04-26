John Abraham's Film 'Lakeer - Forbidden Lines' Has This Interesting Trivia | Read On

Popular Indian film actor John Abraham has successfully maintained his stardom since making his debut with the 2003 movie Jism alongside Bipasha Basu. In 2004 John Abraham was cast in Ahmed Khan’s film, Lakeer– Forbidden Lines. This John Abraham starrer also featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Nauheed Cyrusi and others in lead roles.

The movie was heavily appreciated by fans and audiences. The multi starrer film’s music was directed by AR Rahman and Adesh Srivastava. Read on to find out some trivial facts about the film, Lakeer – Forbidden Lines according to IMDB here below.

Lesser-known facts about John Abraham's 'Lakeer'

This was the first movie in John Abraham’s career where his actual voice was used.

Sunny Deol’s character in the movie Lakeer- Forbidden Lines was supposed to be a continuation from his 1985 film Arjun character from the movie of the same name.

Vashu Bhagnani was the initial producer of Lakeer- Forbidden Lines when the movie was first proposed in 2002.

Vashu Bhagnani had signed Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead roles.

Later Vashu Bhagnani dropped the Lakeer Forbidden Lines project and Ahmed Shah took the story to Vicky Kumar.

Vicky Kumar and the final makers changed the entire cast and signed Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, John Abraham and Sohail Khan for the lead roles.

Sunny Deol and John Abraham haven’t worked in any other movie after Lakeer - Forbidden Lines.

Check out the trailer of John Abraham starrer Lakeer– Forbidden Lines here below.

