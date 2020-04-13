John Abraham Starrer New York: Songs From The Film That You Must Add To Your Playlist

In 2009, John Abraham played the lead role in Kabir Khan’s New York, alongside Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film also cast also had Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolved around the story of three friends discovering a new world set against the larger than life New York City. But, one day the world around them changes due to a tragic incident. Along with being critically acclaimed, the songs of the film also received much appreciation. Here’s the song list of the film, New York. Read ahead to know more-
Hai Junoon is sung by KK. The music of the song is given by Pritam. Sandeep Shrivastava marks as the lyricist of the song.
Mere Sang is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of the song is given by Pritam. Sandeep Shrivastava marks as the lyricist of the song.
Tune Jo Na Kaha is sung by Mohit Chauhan. The music of the song is given by Pritam. Sandeep Shrivastava marks as the lyricist of the song.
