John Abraham Starrer New York: Songs From The Film That You Must Add To Your Playlist

In 2009, John Abraham played the lead role in Kabir Khan’s New York, alongside Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film also cast also had Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolved around the story of three friends discovering a new world set against the larger than life New York City. But, one day the world around them changes due to a tragic incident. Along with being critically acclaimed, the songs of the film also received much appreciation. Here’s the song list of the film, New York. Read ahead to know more-

New York’s song list

Hai Junoon

Hai Junoon is sung by KK. The music of the song is given by Pritam. Sandeep Shrivastava marks as the lyricist of the song.

Mere Sang

Mere Sang is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of the song is given by Pritam. Sandeep Shrivastava marks as the lyricist of the song.

Tune Jo Na Kaha

Tune Jo Na Kaha is sung by Mohit Chauhan. The music of the song is given by Pritam. Sandeep Shrivastava marks as the lyricist of the song.

Lesser known facts about New York

John Abraham for the first time in his career appeared fully nude in a Bollywood movie.

The main inspiration for the movie is reportedly from "In the Name of God" (2007).

One of the film's crew members invited John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh Kabir Khan and other crew members to his birthday party at a local nightclub in New York. While the crew members, who arrived in one car, were allowed into the nightclub, the actors, who had arrived in another car, were denied access by security who did not recognize them and who demanded identification. By the time John, Katrina, Kabir, and Neil Nitin Mukesh had returned with identification, the party had ended.

